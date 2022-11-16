Air defense systems, army and Navy of Poland are on high alert, - Minister of Defense Blaszczak

The Polish air defense system and some military units of the country on land and sea are in a state of heightened combat readiness after yesterday’s incident with the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced this on Twitter on the eve of the meeting of the National Security Council, Censor.NET informs.

"Air defense systems and separate military units of both the ground forces and the navy have been brought to a state of increased combat capability. The Polish army is monitoring the situation," he assured.

Blaszczak added that Warsaw is now "in constant contact with our allies."

A meeting of the National Security Council of Poland is currently taking place with the participation of the country's president Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the head of the Ministry of Defense Blaszczak and other top officials and military personnel.

Read more: There are no signs of deliberate attack on Poland, it could have been air defense missile, - Duda