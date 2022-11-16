Polish media about fall of missile in Poland: It is not yet war, but NATO’s response is necessary

During yesterday’s massive Russian bombardment of Ukraine, one missile landed on the territory of Poland. As a result of the strike, two people died in the village of Przewodw in the Lublin region. Warsaw has so far confirmed that the missile that fell on Polish territory was Russian-made.

As Censor.NET with reference to ZN.UA reports on the reaction of the Polish mass media.

The newspaper Rzeczpospolita draws attention to how the Polish government reacted to the missile strike. The reaction of Warsaw, according to the publication, was as restrained as the reaction of the Pentagon and NATO. So far, it has been decided to apply Article 4 of the alliance charter, which provides for consultations with allies. Also, after a meeting at the National Security Bureau, representatives of the Polish government and president decided to increase the level of combat readiness of some military units. But, according to Rzeczpospolita, it was rather an attempt to demonstrate that the state is working. After all, the state of heightened combat readiness in the east of Poland has been in effect since the previous year, when the crisis on the border with Belarus began.

"However, we must understand that a bloody war is going on right next to us. Russia is terrorizing Ukraine with massive missile attacks, destroying our neighbor's critical infrastructure, attacking civilian targets and committing war crimes. We should not be surprised by the fact that the territory of Poland is becoming a place where the war is making itself felt," the publication writes.

Meanwhile, Gazeta Wyborcza writes that if it turns out that a missile from the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system fell in Przewodów, this will not mean that Russia is not responsible for the tragedy. After all, the Ukrainian side launched its missiles to protect itself from Russian fire.

"Russia, which is striking targets near the border of Poland with such intensity, should have taken into account the possibility that the attack would lead to casualties on NATO territory," the publication emphasizes.

At the same time, the publication emphasizes that NATO must react at least so that no one in Moscow thinks that it is possible to shell Ukraine's border with Poland, Romania or even the border areas of the Baltic states with impunity.

"Faced with the explosion of missiles on Polish territory, the alliance should urgently redeploy anti-missile defense systems to the eastern flank. In this way, NATO would show that it will defend its territory. It is also worth returning to the idea of ​​establishing a no-fly zone in the sky over western Ukraine," the publication suggests.

In a comment for Gazeta Prawna, General Roman Polko drew attention to the assumption that the missile that fell on the territory of Poland could not have been launched in Russia. He admitted that she could have flown in from Belarus, since the Lviv region was repeatedly shelled from its territory.

"Belarus is actually considered as Russia, attacks against Ukraine have been carried out from this direction on several occasions. It can also be assumed that this was a provocation from another territory as well," said the Polish military officer.

He also called on the Poles to calm down and assured that the fall of the rocket does not mean that Russia has started a war against Poland.

"What happened is a great tragedy. Two people died. However, in my opinion, this is not the beginning of another world war or an attack against NATO. Despite the great tragedy and condolences to the families, we must remember that wars do not begin with destruction tractor. In such cases, they strike critical infrastructure, command centers," General Polko explained.

He also reminded that a battery of American Patriot missiles is based in Rzeszów. However, it will not be enough to protect the entire eastern border of Poland. According to the general, Warsaw has already ordered additional systems. Also, in his opinion, it is necessary to consider "the possibility of spreading air defense to the territory of Ukraine."

The Lublin publication Dziennik Wschodni writes that today a Ukrainian protest against the war unleashed by Russia is taking place in the city. Approximately 200 people participate in the action.

"What happened in Przewodów is a reminder that this is also our war, that Poland is not a lonely island, and solidarity has a price. It is impossible to detach from the war near the border either mentally or realistically. It continues," said the organizers of the protest in Lublin , quoting Polish publicist Tomasz Terlikowski.

They also emphasized that regardless of who launched the missile that fell in Poland, Russia bears full moral and political responsibility for it. After all, it was she who started the war and is shelling Ukraine en masse, using the death of civilians to advance her political goals.

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. It became known that US intelligence confirmed the strike by Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland "a deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation." The United States, Estonia, and Lithuania have declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting on the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the army's combat readiness. NATO Secretary General Jens noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, on November 16, Stoltenberg will gather the ambassadors of the alliance member countries for an emergency meeting to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that the President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and is convening the National Security Council.

It was also reported that due to the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will initiate a coordination meeting with the leaders of the member states of the European Union, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

On the night of November 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland emphasized that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.