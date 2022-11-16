Austin opened seventh session in Rammstein format: Russia’s brutality only strengthens our resolve

About 50 member countries of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine are ready to continue their efforts to support the Ukrainian state against the backdrop of continued Russian brutal attacks on civilian cities.

This was stated by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin during the opening of the seventh meeting in the Rammstein format, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"While Russia continues to target Ukrainian civilians, as well as energy infrastructure, nations of good will continue to support Ukraine. And Russia's brutality only strengthens their resolve," the Pentagon chief emphasized.

In this regard, Austin confirmed the US position, expressed earlier by President Biden, that the United States will support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

He also noted that thanks to the efforts of many members of the Contact Group, who do not stop making their contributions, Ukrainian defenders are getting more and more important defense opportunities. In this context, he noted the use of NASAMS anti-aircraft systems by the Ukrainian forces, which "ensured 100 percent success in intercepting Russian missiles," including during yesterday's attack.

Read more: Russians are not going to leave rest of occupied Ukraine. There will be heavy battles - Pentagon

"Russia (on Tuesday. - Ed.) carried out a missile attack on Ukrainian cities and people, and yesterday we saw reports of a deadly explosion in Poland, not far from the border with Ukraine," Austin recalled.

He emphasized that the US will continue to work closely with Poland and other countries to gather more information. He also noted that consultations with NATO countries will continue in this context.