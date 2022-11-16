Since October 10, I expected from NATO urgent convening of online summit regarding mass shooting of Ukraine by Russian missiles and Iranian drones, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that since October 10, he really wanted to hear a positive response from NATO regarding the urgent convening of an online summit regarding the massive shelling of Ukraine by Russian missiles and Iranian drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I really wanted, starting from October 10, to hear a positive response from the Alliance, and I personally spoke with many leaders of the Alliance members, including the Secretary General, regarding the urgent convening of an online NATO summit on the issues of the mass shooting of Ukraine, because it cannot be said otherwise, Russian missiles and by Iranian drones. I didn't hear that answer," Zelensky said in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Kyiv.

He also stated that on Tuesday, during the repeated massive shelling of the Ukrainian infrastructure by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian military worked perfectly, shooting down more than 70% of the missiles. However, according to him, he did not hear positive assessments of the work of the Ukrainian Air Force from Western partners.

"Our air defense system worked great, we shot down most of the missiles. I want to thank them - they are well done. I would like to hear from our partners that our troops are well done. And at the G20 meeting, that our army (did well - ed.)." "Something" hit Poland. This is a tragedy. I would like us to understand: this outpost is Ukraine, the Armed Forces, our real air defense is the human shield of the whole of Eastern Europe. It is true, and I would like to hear it yesterday. But we did not hear ", Zelensky added.