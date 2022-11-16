More than 400 Russian spies were expelled from Europe this year, - head of MI5 McCallum

In 2022, European countries expelled more than 400 Russian spies. It was a surprise for Putin.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to the report of the head of the British MI5 counterintelligence, Ken McCallum, Censor.NET informs.

According to the official, more than 600 Russian officials were expelled from Europe, 400 of them spies. He noted that this is the biggest strategic blow against the Russian special services in recent European history.

"This dealt the most significant strategic blow to Russian intelligence services in recent European history, and together with the coordinated waves of sanctions, the scale caught Vladimir Putin by surprise," he said.

In addition, McCallum noted that Great Britain has refused more than a hundred applications for Russian diplomatic visas for reasons of national security.

