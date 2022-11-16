Czech Republic plans to conduct training for 4 000 Ukrainian military

At the meeting on Wednesday, the Czech government expressed its consent to the stay and training of 4 thousand Ukrainian soldiers next year.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth" with reference to Ceske Noviny.

"The government has approved the training of Ukrainian military in the Czech Republic," Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová said after the government meeting.

The exercises will be held in five shifts, each of which will involve up to 800 servicemen.

"They will take place until the end of 2023," the Minister added.

Read more: European Union has officially launched training mission for 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers

The first will take place this year.

The exercise is based on a bilateral agreement between the governments of the Czech Republic and Ukraine, but in the future it will be handed over to an EU support mission. EU defense ministers agreed on the need to prepare the training mission at an informal meeting in Prague in August. The mission was formally launched by the EU Council this week.

Read more: Germany is ready to prepare five thousand soldiers of Armed Forces by spring, - Scholz

Subsequently, the Czech Republic is to allocate up to 55 people to the EU mission, who will operate in other EU countries.

This year the training of Ukrainian soldiers should cost 195 million crowns, next year - 780 million. The money will be allocated from the budget of the Ministry of Defense, after the training is transferred to the EU mission, it will be partially reimbursed from the EU financial instruments.