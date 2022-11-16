Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at enemy’s positions on left bank of Dnipro, - OC "South"

In the south, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck again at the positions and areas of concentration of manpower, equipment and weapons of the Russian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro river.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, This was reported by the operational command "South".

"Our rocket launchers and artillerymen during the night carried out fire missions and inflicted fire damage on enemy positions and areas of concentration of manpower, equipment, weapons deployed on the left bank of the Dnipro," the statement reads.

Losses of Russian troops as a result of the strikes over the past night are being investigated.

It is noted that as of the evening of November 16, the enemy does not stop shelling the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements adjacent to the contact line.

During the night, Russian troops struck the settlements of Beryslav district of Kherson region and Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with multiple rocket launchers and artillery of various calibers.

In order to reconnoiter the positions of the Defense Forces and adjust artillery fire, the enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles. More than 20 UAVs were spotted along the entire contact line - in Beryslav, Kherson and Kakhovka districts of Kherson region.

Aviation of the Ukrainian Air Forces conducted two strikes on the deployment points of the enemy's Buk-M2 and TOR anti-aircraft missile systems and Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile gun system in Kakhovka district.

