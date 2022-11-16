Zelensky on Ukrainian perspectives in case of evacuation of population: If we all fled, Putin would destroy 40-million state

After the first missile strike on Kyiv, the partners offered to evacuate the population of the capital, but there was no answer what to do with all other regions.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on the air of the telethon.

"When there was the first missile strike on Kyiv, there was a proposal to evacuate the capital, the entire population, close all the infrastructure, all the shops, turn off the electricity and so on. This was a proposal according to the fact that it could happen that there would be no light, sewage treatment plants would not work, so there would be no drinking water. A lot of things would not happen. It was on the first day of powerful missile strikes," the head of state said.

Zelensky noted that he then had a question: when there will be missile strikes throughout the state, where to evacuate it - to Poland, Slovakia, Romania?

"And after a large global evacuation, at least give me a percentage that Russia will not come and occupy our territory completely. Because if there are no people in the city, the missiles will be completely (carpet bombing - Ed.). There will be Mariupol in every city. There will be death everywhere," the President believes.

He added that it is possible to gather everyone and take them out of the state, but who will defend it then - it cannot be only "people with guns".

"They also have families and parents, they are people just like us. And why are they motivated? Is it salary? Some of them are, for sure, but most of them are motivated by Ukraine. Ukraine is not only the land, it is their families... If there were no people in Ukraine, we would lose our state. This is my subjective opinion," the Head of State explained.

He added that he had seen it in the villages in Donbas - where there were no people, everything was shot and destroyed.

"Because it is one thing when you are called Hitler and your state. And it's quite another when you finally became him. When you destroyed everything... If we all left, he would have destroyed a 40-million state," Zelensky said.

To remind, in July, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if the authorities had warned Ukrainians in advance about a full-scale invasion of Russia, the enemy would have captured the state in three days, it would have wreaked havoc in society and there would have been serious economic losses.