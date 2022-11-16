Results of 7th "Ramstein": Air defense from Sweden, HAWK from Spain, ammunition from Germany, Greece and Poland

The seventh meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine was very successful.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the final press conference at the Pentagon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

He noted that the meeting took place on the background of Russian missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine and bombing of the Ukrainian energy network, which only strengthened the resolve of international partners to support Ukraine.

During the meeting, the participants of the Contact Group announced new contributions to the defense support of Ukraine. In particular, according to Austin, Sweden announced an air defense assistance package worth $287 million. Spain promised to send two additional HAWK systems and missiles to Ukraine. Canada offered a $500 million defense support package and confirmed that it remains the leading donor of winter gear and equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, Austin noted Germany's contribution to strengthening artillery capabilities in Ukraine, as well as the provision of missiles for multiple launch rocket systems. According to him, Greece announced the transfer of 155 mm shells, and Poland announced the supply of additional ammunition for artillery and tanks, as well as short-range air defense systems.

The Pentagon chief also acknowledged the contribution of the EU countries and the UK to the important training of Ukrainian military personnel.

"These contributions will lead to great changes," the U.S. Secretary of Defense emphasized. In this regard, he mentioned the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in counter-offensive operations near Kharkiv and Kherson.

Austin stressed that the member states of the Contact Group would continue to work closely to provide Ukraine with more critical equipment and weapons.

On November 16, a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, the so-called "Ramstein" format, was held. This is the seventh meeting, which brought together representatives of about 50 countries.