Currently 63 bodies of people tortured by occupants have been found in de-occupied Kherson region

Denys Monastyrskyi noted that 436 proceedings have already been initiated as a result of the detection of the first signs of war crimes of the occupiers, 11 places of detention where civilians were illegally detained have been found in the region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky during an information telethon.

In the region, 11 places of detention were found where civilians were illegally held. In particular, it is known that people were tortured in four of these places.

"The bodies of those who were tortured there are also being exhumed. Currently, 63 bodies have been found throughout the Kherson region, but we must understand that the search has just begun. We understand that the months of stay of Russian orcs did not pass by settlements and civilians, and therefore many more places of torture and burial of victims of such crimes will be found," the Minister said.

On November 11, a column of Ukrainian soldiers entered Kherson. Residents of the city met the soldiers with flowers and Ukrainian flags. In the evening of the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is returning Kherson.

"Our defenders are on the outskirts, special forces are already in the city," the Head of State noted.

In his turn, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov warned that a large territory of the Kherson region was mined by Russians and urged Ukrainians not to rush to return to the liberated territories. It also became known that Russia destroyed the entire power system of Kherson. Russian occupants blew up a TV tower during the retreat from Kherson to the left bank of Dnipro.

On November 12, the National Police returned to the city, stabilization measures began there. On the same day, Ukrainian television and radio returned to Kherson.

On November 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the city. He took part in the official raising of the state flag in de-occupied Kherson.