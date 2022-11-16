Morawiecki: Poland will not invoke Article 4 of NATO Treaty because of missile crash

Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed that the country will not invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in connection with the missile crash in the village of Przewodw near the border with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth", Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this in an interview with the TV channel TVP on Wednesday.

"We hold consultations constantly, but within the framework of the defense treaty there is Article 4, which forces the parties to consult in emergency situations. We made the following decision last night: we are checking the grounds for applying Article 4, if there are grounds, our ambassador (to NATO) could apply it," he reminded.

"However, the development of events led to the conclusion that it was not a deliberate attack on Polish territory, and therefore we did not invoke Article 4. This approach was well received by our allies," the Polish Prime Minister explained.

Earlier, Poland announced that it is studying the grounds to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. According to it, the parties "will hold joint consultations when, in the opinion of either of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of either Party is threatened."

Morawiecki added in an interview with TVP that Warsaw's allies have offered assistance in strengthening air defenses and tracking air threats. At the same time, he admitted that there are no guarantees that the situation in Przewodów will not be repeated "until the war on the other side of our border ends".

The Head of the Polish Government stressed that the main weapon of the Kremlin is panic, fear and creation of chaos, and it is important for Poland not to succumb to them.

"We will not be intimidated. We consistently pursue our policy. We are strengthening our defensive power and will continue to do so in the coming years," he concluded.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden told the G7 and NATO partners that the rocket explosion in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. US intelligence confirmed the strike of Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland a "deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation". The United States, Estonia and Lithuania declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, Czech Republic and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting in the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the combat readiness of the army. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, Stoltenberg gathers ambassadors of the alliance member states for an emergency meeting on November 16 to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and convened the National Security Council.

Due to the fall of missiles in Poland, the President of the European Council Charles Michel initiates a coordination meeting with the leaders of the European Union member states, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

On the night of November 16, the Polish Foreign Ministry stressed that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.