Called for strengthening assistance in creating missile shield - Zelensky held talks with Sunak and Trudeau

On the evening of November 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Canada Rishi Sunak and Justin Trudeau.

The statement reads: "Had a phone conversation with Rishi Sunak and Justin Trudeau.

Informed about the next wave of Russian missile terror.

Called for increasing assistance to Ukraine in the creation of a missile shield. Thanked for the significant support of Ukraine by the UK and Canada in countering the aggression of Russia."

