Mine clearance will be carried out within month in de-occupied Kherson region, - Monastyrsky

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky informed that demining of civilian and infrastructure objects will be carried out in the de-occupied Kherson region within a month

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress service of Ministry of Internal Affairs

"Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service, the National Police and the military are working on this 24/7 to help us demine civilian objects and critical infrastructure. We have set the task to demine the main approaches to houses within a month so that people can live fully in the settlements," Monastyrsky said on the air of the telethon "United News" on Wednesday.

He spoke about stabilization measures in the de-occupied Kherson region: demining the territory, recording war crimes and resuming the services of the migration service and service center.

According to Monastyrsky, there is currently a danger due to the high level of mined roads, objects, residential buildings, in particular, the police building was mined. According to him, there are already dead and wounded pyrotechnics because of the large number of explosive devices left by the occupiers.

