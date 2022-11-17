Duda on Zelensky’s words regarding fall of missile in Poland: "Emotions are understandable. This is our common tragedy"

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he understands the statement of his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke about Ukraine’s non-involvement in the fall of a rocket in the village of Przewodw on Tuesday, as a result of which two people died.

Duda said this on Thursday during a visit to Przewoduwa, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"I spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is an extremely difficult situation for Ukraine, and there are great emotions, there is also great stress. We remind you that in recent days Ukraine has been subjected to an extremely massive missile attack by Russia. Russia mercilessly and brutally launched several hundred missiles against Ukraine ", said Duda.

"It is not surprising to anyone that there are emotions, there are emotions of the president (of Ukraine). The president is also extremely keenly aware of what is happening to his society, which elected him to this position, and for which he feels responsible," he added.

According to the Polish president, Zelensky's statement that it was not a Ukrainian missile that fell in Poland is based on the fact that "everyone wants to see their own evidence."

"I said what I said on the basis of what was provided to me by our investigators, on the basis of what was provided to me by representatives of the Polish services, materials, and documents that were presented to me," Duda added.

He emphasized that it was an unfortunate and "absolutely unintentional incident."

"A war is going on on the other side of our border, Russia fired several hundred missiles at Ukraine, Ukraine was defending itself, and in the course of these actions, unfortunately, what happened happened. No one wanted to harm anyone in Poland, let alone to to take someone's life. This is just a tragedy, in a certain sense our common tragedy, the biggest tragedy of those who lost their loved ones - parents, husbands," said the President of Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said there were "no signs" that the missile that fell in Poland on Tuesday was a "deliberate strike" on the country.

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. It became known that US intelligence confirmed the strike by Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland "a deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation." The United States, Estonia, and Lithuania have declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting on the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the army's combat readiness. NATO Secretary General Jens noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, on November 16, Stoltenberg will gather the ambassadors of the alliance member countries for an emergency meeting to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that the President of Poland Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and is convening the National Security Council.

It was also reported that due to the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will initiate a coordination meeting with the leaders of the member states of the European Union, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

On the night of November 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland emphasized that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland