Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, "the only chance to spend the rest of his life in safety" for Kremlin officials is a Ukrainian prison.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia should not try to destroy the Ukrainian energy system. I will explain why. For Peskov, Prigozhin and other Kyrienikos - figures of the Kremlin regime - the only chance to spend the rest of their lives in safety is to take advantage of the opportunities of the Ukrainian penitentiary system, which will gladly accept them and has been eagerly waiting for a long time. In this regard, they should take care in advance that there is warmth and light in their cells. Therefore, I recommend that you carefully study the instructions and recommendations of the "I want to live" project, - stressed the secretary of the NSDC.

