US shares information with Ukraine about missile that fell in Poland, - Blinken

The United States shares with Ukraine available information about the fall of a missile on Polish territory.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Ukrinform, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced this on Thursday during a press conference in Bangkok.

"We maintained regular contacts with our Ukrainian partners. We share available information," the TV channel quoted the head of the US State Department as saying.

Blinken emphasized that the investigation continues, however, the US "so far has not seen anything that contradicts President Duda's previous assessment that it was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that, unfortunately, fell in Poland."

At the same time, the US Secretary of State once again emphasized that "regardless of the details of this incident, Russia bears responsibility for what happened."

