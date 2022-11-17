Enemy launched 5 air strikes, 25 missile strikes and carried out 10 shelling from multiple rocket launchers, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information as of 6:00 on 11/17/2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

The message states: "Two hundred and sixty-seven days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continue.

During the day, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes and 25 missile strikes, carried out more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

During the day, the Russian occupiers, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare, launched rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure objects in the settlements of Dnipro and Odesa, Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, Vilniansk in the Zaporizhia region, Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

According to detailed information, this day the Defense Forces shot down 2 cruise missiles, 2 guided air missiles and 5 Shahed-136 UAVs in different directions.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Ambarne, Hlyboke, Dvorichna, Zemlianka, Kolodiazne, Krasne, Kupiansk, Staritsa, Strelecha and Fiholivka of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Berestove, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Hrekivka, Novoselivske, Ploshanka and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region and Kolodiaz and Torske in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Opytne, Rozdolivka, Soledar and Yakovlivka settlements in Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, New York, and Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipilske, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novomykolaivka, Olhivske and Pavlivka of the Zaporizhzhia region and Illinka and Chervonohrihorivka of the Dnipropetrovsk region;

in the Kryvy Rih direction - from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Kachkarivka, Mykhailivka and Osokorivka of the Kherson region.

In the Kherson direction, the areas of Antonivka, Zelenivka, Mykolaivka, Kherson and Chornobaivka settlements of the Kherson region were hit by artillery fire.

A draft law is being prepared in the Russian Federation, which provides for the legalization of conscription for military service from the spring of 2023 for citizens of Ukraine who live in temporarily occupied and occupied territories and have received a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

According to the available information, about 650 prisoners were recruited in the correctional facilities of the Russian Federation during the previous week. They were sent to the Rostov region for further training. Medical assistance for the specified category of persons, in case of injury, will be provided exclusively in medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In some settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, the enemy intensified administrative and police measures. In particular, entrances to the village of Rubizhne from the directions of Kreminna and Varvarivka are closed. The movement of civilians in the city is restricted and filtering measures have been strengthened.

In Mariupol, the occupying authorities plan to deploy units of the Russian Guard, special purpose and rapid response, with a total number of up to 400 people.

Russian occupying forces continue the forced evacuation of the population of Ukraine and the removal of property from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. In particular, on the night of November 16, the occupiers forcibly removed the population from Novokiivka. In addition, the central city hospital in Nova Kakhovka ceased to function because all medical equipment and ambulances were stolen and taken away in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory of the Crimean Autonomous Republic.

During the current day, units of the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 3 control points, 17 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 5 ammunition warehouses and 3 other important enemy objects.