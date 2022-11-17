About 650 prisoners recruited in Russian penitentiaries to participate in war against Ukraine - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on the number of Russian prisoners recruited to participate in the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

"According to available information, over the previous week about 650 prisoners were recruited in correctional institutions of the Russian Federation. They were sent to Rostov region for further training. Medical assistance to this category of persons, in case of injury, will be provided exclusively in medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement reads.

