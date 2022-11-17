Russia’s new strategy, like old one, will fail. Our commitment to support Ukraine is unbreakable, - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that Putin miscalculated, because the spirit of the Ukrainian people is unbreakable, as well as the U.S. commitment to support Ukraine in its struggle for its independence and principles of democracy.

He stated this on Thursday during a press conference in Bangkok, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Having failed to capture Ukraine by force, President Putin seems to believe that plunging Ukrainians into darkness, cutting off their water, freezing them to death will break their will," the U.S. Secretary of State noted.

He noted that Putin miscalculated. And for anyone who doubts the determination of Ukrainians, the head of the State Department advised to look at the liberated people in Kherson, who joyfully took to the streets, hugged Ukrainian soldiers and tore down Russian propaganda posters after months of Russian repression.

"Russia's new strategy, like the old one, will fail. The Ukrainian spirit is unbreakable - as is our commitment to support Ukraine," the U.S. Secretary of State emphasized.