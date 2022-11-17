European Parliament agreed on resolution to recognize Russia as sponsor of terrorism

Political groups in the European Parliament on Thursday agreed on the text of a resolution to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, which is scheduled to be voted on next week.

This was announced by the European Parliament member Andrius Kubilius, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"After four hours of negotiations between the EP political groups, an agreement was reached on the text (of the resolution)," he said.

According to the MEP, the resolution will contain the following line: "The European Parliament... recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses terrorist means".

It is expected that the resolution will be discussed and put to vote in the European Parliament during the session on November 21-24.