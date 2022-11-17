Russia is trying to prevent creation of international tribunal: they are working with every country - Lubinets

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets believes that one of the reasons why the international tribunal against Russia has not been established yet is that the Russian Federation itself is trying to prevent this process in every possible way.

He said this during the telethon, answering the question why the international tribunal has not been established yet, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"In my opinion, on the one hand, this is a bureaucratic delay, and on the other hand, the Russian Federation is putting spokes in the wheels as much as possible. They (Russians - Ed.) are working with each country, trying to prevent the creation of the tribunal. On the other hand, I can admit that some of our partners do not have the political will to create such a tribunal," he said.

According to Lubinets, it is also necessary to work with such international partners.

In his turn, the Ombudsman assured that he would draw attention to the system of torture and filtration camps created by the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including through his communications with the Ombudsmen of the world.

"We will also demand the establishment of a separate tribunal to condemn such actions," Lubinets emphasized.