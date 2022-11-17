IAEA Board of Governors calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted the third resolution since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, in which it called on Russia to cease all actions against Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

In the resolution, the IAEA calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The Board of Governors "expresses serious concern that the Russian Federation has not heeded the calls of the IAEA to immediately cease all activities in and on nuclear facilities in Ukraine, and insists that the Russian Federation do so immediately".

Of the 35 members of the IAEA Board, 24 countries voted in favor of the resolution, two opposed, seven abstained and two were absent.

Russia and China voted against the resolution, while Kenya, Namibia, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Vietnam abstained.

