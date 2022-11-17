Russians forcibly evacuate population from temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that Russian occupants continue to forcibly take people from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

Russian occupation troops continue forced evacuation of Ukrainian population and removal of property from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region. In particular, on the night of November 16, the occupiers forcibly evacuated the population from Novokyivka. In addition, the central city hospital in Nova Kakhovka stopped functioning, because all medical equipment and ambulances were stolen and taken to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

