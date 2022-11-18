West should not dictate terms of peace to Ukraine, it has made clear choice - Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

Western allies should not dictate terms of peace to Kyiv and must recognize them: Ukraine is fighting against Russia to actually defend the whole of Europe.

This was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky during his visit to London, stated The Guardian, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"We should not be in a position where we dictate other terms of peace to Ukraine if they are fighting for their own survival," Lipavsky said when asked whether it is reasonable for Ukraine to demand return to the 1991 borders.

The Czech Minister said that the UN principles of territorial integrity and international legal order are at stake.

"Putin wants to destroy the principle according to which the borders of states are not changed by brute force. Ukrainians have made a clear choice: they do not want to be part of Moscow's empire," the Czech Foreign Minister said.

He added that the West should help Ukraine in the long term, because in this war Ukrainians are also defending Europe.

Lipavsky also expressed confidence that the Czech Republic would continue to support Ukraine, recalling the history of his country, which fell under the rule of Nazi Germany and then the Soviet Union.

"Freedom is not given for free. Therefore, perhaps this winter will be more severe. But the price we will pay for not being free? It is much, much, much, much higher," he stressed.