433 children died and more than 837 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of November 18, 2022, more than 1,270 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 433 children died and more than 837 were severely injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 423, Kharkiv region - 265, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhia region - 72, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 64, Dnipropetrovsk region - 32.

On November 17, 10 people died from an enemy rocket attack on a private house in the Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Including two children aged 11 and 17.

On November 16, an 11-year-old girl was injured due to shelling by Russian troops in Izyum, Kharkiv region. On November 17, a 15-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Dnipro," the message reads.

It is noted that 2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were destroyed.

Read more: Peace is impossible until Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine - Borrell