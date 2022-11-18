Serhii Mironov, Kyiv tour guide, died of wounds in battle with occupiers in eastern direction

Serhii Mironov was a Kiev expert and guide, he defended Ukraine as part of the 241st Terrodefense Brigade.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Khmarochos.

"Serhiy Mironov is the author of the vanishing_kyiv blog, a restorer of historical doors. He is remembered by the thematic Kyiv public, friends, and other townspeople. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Serhiy went to defend Kyiv as part of the 241st ground-defense brigade. It is reported that he died in the eastern direction," - stated the message.

"A few days ago, while protecting his brothers, he was injured, from which he died in the hospital," said Alyona Denga, the founder of the travel blog Veter do it.

"He knew almost by heart the codes to the entrances of all old buildings in Kyiv, and he even had separate keys to some courtyards. He knew in which entrance there was a 100-year-old horsehair shoe brush, and where it was" of the Soviets, "the whole fire escape was preserved, and now it is like a museum exhibit" - they said about Serhiy.

See more: Russians hit Nikopol with anti-aircraft missiles: houses, cars, power lines damaged. PHOTOS