30% of territory of Ukraine is mined. Area has increased tenfold, - SES

The area of mined Ukrainian territories is as large as two territories of the Austrian state, Serhii Kruk, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The area and volumes of mining in the territory of Ukraine have increased 10 times compared to the pre-war period," Kruk noted.

In Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, de-occupied territories are actively being cleared of explosive objects. More than 8,000 square kilometers are subject to demining. Of them, about 7,000 square km. - the territory of the Kherson region and up to 1.5 thousand square km. - Mykolaivska.

