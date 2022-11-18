Number of dead in Vilniansk has increased to 10. Three of them are children

In Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, the bodies of 10 dead people were found under the rubble of a house hit by a Russian rocket. According to RMA, a total of 10 people lived in the two-story building.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office

Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

"According to the investigation, on the night of November 17, 2022, the occupying forces launched three strikes with S-300 missiles on the city of Vilniansk. One of the missiles hit a two-story residential building in which 10 people lived. Currently, 10 people are known to have died, of which 3 - children. The territories and buildings of the critical infrastructure facility were also damaged by the enemy shelling," the message reads.

