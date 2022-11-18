European Parliament will consider recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism on November 23

The European Parliament decided on the date of voting for the resolution, in which Russia will be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament, this was reported by the deputy spokesperson of the European Parliament, Delphine Collard.

"On Wednesday, members of the European Parliament will vote for a resolution in which Russia is named a state sponsor of terrorism, taking into account the increase in attacks by the Russian Federation on the civilian population and civilian targets in Ukraine. The members will also call for Russia to be held accountable in an international tribunal," she said.

In addition, the representative of the European Parliament announced a vote on the decision to approve macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 2023 in the amount of 18 billion euros, announced by the European Commission.

A preliminary vote on the matter is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 22, and after consultations with the European Commission and the Council of the European Union, a final decision in the European Parliament will be taken on November 23-24.

