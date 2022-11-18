Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to make logistics of occupiers impossible, - OС "South"

Situation in the South The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to make the enemy’s logistics in the south impossible by establishing fire control over the main transport arteries.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, this was reported by the spokeswoman of the operational command "South" Natalia Humeniuk.

According to her, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing the military operation, which is taking place in "large areas". She noted that the Russians are trying to set up defense boundaries on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, mine the area and evacuate "important" collaborators towards the occupied Crimea.

"With fire control, we make their logistics in the south impossible. We already have experience of such work during the operation on the right bank of the Dnipro," Humeniuk said.

She also said that the occupiers can spread disinformation about the alleged actions of the Ukrainian military in order to show pro-Ukrainian sentiments, and under the guise of "evacuation" they take civilians to populated areas where they place military facilities.

