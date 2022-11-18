Troops of Russian Federation moved separate units from Kherson region to Luhansk region, - General Staff

During the current day, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 2 control points, 9 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses and a railway bridge.

"The two hundred and sixty-eighth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes and launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Dvorichna, Ohirtseve, Osynove, Staritsa, Khatne, and Fiholivka settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from artillery of various types, in the areas of Berestove, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane, and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novoselivske, Ploshanka and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region and Kolodiaz and Torske in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from mortars, barrels, and jet artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Opytne, Mayorsk, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Spirne settlements in Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka region - from the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, New York, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - from artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Neskuchny, Vremivka, Vuhledar, and Novopol in Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Orihiv, Shcherbaky, and Pavlivka of the Zaporizhzhia region and Prechistivka - Donetsk region;

in the Kryvyi Rih direction - from artillery, in the area of ​​the settlement Mylove, in the Kherson region.

In the Kherson direction, mortar and artillery shelling, particularly, was experienced by the districts of Antonivka, Bilozerka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, and Chornobaivka settlements of the Kherson region.

Enemy losses in the Kherson region over the previous days have been confirmed. Thus, in the city of Skadovsk, as a result of the destruction of the area where the occupiers were concentrated, the loss of personnel amounted to about 50 people killed. And in the city of Chaplynka, the destruction of the ammunition warehouse is confirmed.

According to the available information, the movement of separate units of the Russian occupation forces from the Kherson direction was recorded in the city of Novoaidar in the Luhansk region.

In order to build up the engineering equipment of defensive lines in the Mykhailivka district, which is in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers plan to use the facilities of enterprises in Pryshyb, Zaporizhzhia region, for the production of protective structures.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation carried out 4 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

