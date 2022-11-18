US in OSCE: Zelensky shows readiness for negotiations, and Kremlin responds with missiles

The US ambassador to the OSCE, Michael Carpenter, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has clearly demonstrated his readiness for peace talks with Russia, but the Kremlin is responding with even more violence.

In his speech at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday, Carpenter reiterated the US position that "only Ukraine and its democratically elected leadership can decide when and how to conduct negotiations, and the US fully supports them in restoring sovereignty and territorial integrity in the international recognized borders," Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

Ukraine has already demonstrated readiness for sincere negotiations, but Russia responded to these diplomatic moves with missiles, Carpenter said.

"What was Russia's response? Another round of massive attacks on the territory of Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure," he said.

The diplomat emphasized that now it is Russia's turn to show readiness to end the war through diplomacy. "Russia is the only one who started this war. Russia is the only reason why the war continues. Russia must stop this war today," the ambassador said.