"Ukrenergo" managed to balance energy system: in Kyiv, they are returning to scheduled power cuts
On Friday, November 18, specialists managed to balance the power system, so the power outage in Kyiv will be on schedule.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of DTEK.
"NEC Ukrenergo managed to balance the power system. Let's return to the stabilization shutdowns according to the schedules. Look for them on the website of DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids. We remind you: consume electricity moderately! This is your support for the energy front!" - the message says.
