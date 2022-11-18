Zelensky about pressure during war: Let Putin think about it, because years are not those

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told how he copes with psychological pressure during the war.

He said this during his communication with the student community of Ireland, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is not pressure for me. I am a calm person. It's enough. Well, not every day. My environment and team know. There are different moments, to be honest. But we (Ukrainians - Ed.) have survived many challenges for not dozens, but hundreds of years... We are fighting for our independence," the Head of State noted.

In this context, he ironically concluded: "So let the Russian Federation and their leader think how to cope with psychological pressure and just pressure, because the years are not those anymore".