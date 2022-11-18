3 million hectares of forests destroyed as result of Russian shelling in Ukraine, - Zelensky

Russian shelling in Ukraine has destroyed 3 million hectares of forests.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his address to the student community of Ireland.

Thus, the Head of State reminded that on November 15-16, the G20 summit was held in Indonesia, which resulted in the agreement of a joint Bali Declaration of 52 points. According to Zelensky, these points reflect many existing global problems.

"Formally, Russia also supported the declaration, but in reality it violates most of the things contained in the declaration. And some painful global problems that the G20 declares to solve were deliberately created by Russia," the President noted.

In particular, he stressed that during the summit, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine. Zelenskyy informed that first, almost a hundred missiles were fired against energy facilities, and the next day - not only against power plants, but also against gas production facilities.

The Head of State also informed: "Russia has destroyed almost 3 million hectares of forests in our country by its aggression. They were burnt by shelling. And this is only one of thousands of Russian crimes against the environment".

In addition, he said that hundreds of hospitals were destroyed as a result of shelling.

"Do you know how many educational institutions the Russian army destroyed in Ukraine during 9 months of war? 2719 were shelled, and 322 were completely destroyed. These are universities, schools," Zelensky added.

The President of Ukraine stressed that Russian aggression and Russian lies to the world did not stop for a day. In this regard, he stressed the need to increase global pressure on Russia every day. Everyone at their level can join the fight against Russia.

"Of course, it is necessary to apply new sanctions against Russia. It is effective. We need a new European sanctions package. Please defend this need at the European level," he urged.

At the same time, Zelensky appealed to Irish students with a request to spread the truth about the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"The more collective efforts we make, the sooner we will force Russia to leave the Ukrainian land and fulfill its obligations to the world," the President of Ukraine expressed conviction.