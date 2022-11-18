If Russia does not leave Ukraine, negotiations are needed, but US relies on Zelensky - White House

The White House said that "if Russia does not leave, negotiations will be the right way to end the war," but the United States will rely on President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was stated by the representative of the White House National Security Council John Kirby, quoted by Newsy correspondent Sasha Ingber, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, if Russia does not leave Ukraine, negotiations are "the right way to end the war".

At the same time, he said that Washington will rely on Zelensky to "determine whether he is ready to negotiate".

Kirby said that everyone in the administration of US President Joe Biden agrees that the war can end today if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "does the right thing".

"Clearly he has shown no inclination to withdraw his troops, so we also all agree that a negotiated diplomatic settlement is the next best thing," he concluded.