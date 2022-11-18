This is war waged by Eastern despotism against Western democracy. Putin’s regime must be changed, - Karl von Habsburg

The war of destruction that Russia is waging against Ukraine is also an attack on Europe, so the main goal of European policy should be to provide Ukraine with the maximum possible support, including armed support.

This was emphasized by the grandson of the last Emperor of Austria-Hungary Charles I, the President of the Pan-European Movement of Austria Karl von Habsburg during the jubilee congress in Vienna on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Pan-European Union, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, 100 years after the founding of the Pan-European Union, we in Europe are once again faced with a war that many believe is none of our business. However, in reality, the war of destruction that Russia is waging against Ukraine is a brutal attack against everything that Europe stands for. It is an attack on Europe, on our way of life, democracy, freedom, human rights, rule of law, market economy. This is a war unleashed by Eastern despotism against Western democracy," he said.

According to Karl von Habsburg, no European can be interested in submitting to the despotism of Putin, who "despises the European model of life" and has created a "mafia state" that acts as a criminal organization. "Of course, sanctions cannot end the war. Economic sanctions could not. But sanctions against Putin's system have an effect in Russia. The purpose of sanctions should be to create a situation where Russia will not be able to continue to wage war. The goal of European policy should be to support Ukraine as much as possible, and this means supporting it with military equipment, so that it can force Russia to the negotiating table," he said.

Karl von Habsburg noted that at the recent meeting of the Presidium of the Pan-European Union in Zagreb, the program document had been approved, which stipulated that the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine must end with the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. In addition, legal conditions should be created for the use of Russian assets frozen in the West for the restoration of Ukraine, and Russia should pay appropriate reparations to Ukraine.

"Of course, we need to advocate for regime change in Moscow. I am always surprised when they say that we cannot demand such a change. But how much can we trust this Putin regime? Putin has violated almost all the treaties that were concluded after the CSCE Final Act and that were aimed at creating a peaceful future. Will anyone sit down at the negotiating table with someone who has been lying and deceiving you for at least two decades, violating all agreements?" - said the President of the Pan-European Movement of Austria.

He added that "all this means that the International Criminal Court should prepare cases against Putin and his system".

According to him, the regime should be changed not only in Moscow, but also in Belarus. "A regime like Lukashenko's does not fit into Europe. Europe should be a continent of freedom. That is why Belarusians took to the streets, that is why tens of thousands of them were sent to prisons where the regime brutally abuses them," he said.

In his speech, Karl von Habsburg also stressed the need to recognize the Holodomor committed by Stalin as genocide of the Ukrainian people. "This attempt to destroy everything Ukrainian took place 90 years ago. If we look at Ukraine today and see how the Russian leadership is deliberately trying to destroy the entire infrastructure in the country, it is also an attempt to destroy everything Ukrainian," he added.

The head of "Pan-Europe-Austria" stressed that Europe must regain its authority as a geopolitical player, and this involves the implementation of a common European foreign policy. "The European foreign policy is not only the coordination of the foreign policy of the 27 member states by the High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy (who is also one of the Vice-Presidents of the European Commission), when individual countries can block the European position on important issues such as human rights policy in China, for example, or sanctions against the KGB agent Patriarch Kirill, but also the EU foreign policy department headed by the foreign minister," he said.