If we give Russia pause, it will create giant time bomb in center of Europe. We need victory, not draw, - Kuleba

Russia is not ready for serious negotiations, and giving it a pause now will "freeze" the conflict and turn it into a "time bomb" in the center of Europe.

This was stated by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in a video address to the participants of the Pan-European Union Anniversary Congress, which is taking place on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the organization in Vienna, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We need a victory, not a draw. If we allow Russia to get a pause now, Putin will create from the frozen conflict a giant time bomb in the heart of Europe, ready to explode at any moment. It would be a strategic mistake for Europe to seek such a result," the Foreign Minister said.

He called on all partners of Ukraine not to offer it "to compromise with our consciousness, territorial integrity or sovereignty". "Because it will be your compromises with your own security. We in Ukraine are experiencing great pain and we want peace more than anyone else. But we also know that wars like this must end with the victory of good over evil. Let us work together to achieve this goal," the minister added.

Kuleba stressed that Russia is waging a genocidal war against Ukraine and this war is also part of Putin's broader strategy to destabilize and destroy the European Union.

"Russia uses food and energy as weapons and directs them against innocent people in Europe and around the world. Putin wants to steal prosperity and stability from every European family, he is also playing "hunger games" with Asian, African and Middle Eastern families by threatening Ukrainian grain exports. He resorts to nuclear blackmail to scare the West and sow doubts about the expediency of further support for Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

The Minister urged "not to give in to fear and blackmail", recalling that whenever Europeans remained firm, principled, united and strong, "Putin always retreated". "By contrast, any sign of weakness is an invitation for Russia to further terror and atrocities. That is why support for Ukraine must continue and strengthen, and steps back in the sanctions regime against Russia are unacceptable," he stressed.

Kuleba also stressed that it is time to take the Ukrainian victory as a goal and work together to achieve it, and not to seek premature peace agreements with Russia. "Moscow has not changed its ultimatum tone and is not ready for serious negotiations. They are making statements designed to create the impression that they are ready for negotiations, but this is just a smokescreen for the continuation of aggression. No one should fall for it," the Minister said.

According to him, only Ukrainian victory will bring real peace: "This goal is quite achievable, and we proved it with successful Kharkiv and Kherson counter-offensives this autumn. An important condition on the way to victory is the rejection of fear," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister added that Ukraine's victory will also be a victory for Europe and the West and "will restore peace and security on our continent for decades to come".

"We need further support from our international partners. This includes defense assistance, further isolation of Russia, financial support and urgent assistance in the restoration of our energy system damaged by Russian strikes. I emphasize once again that support for Ukraine is not charity. By helping Ukraine, European partners help themselves. They invest in long-term security and stability in Europe," Kuleba said.