AFU repelled enemy attacks in areas of 6 settlements in Donetsk region, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 6 settlements in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 19 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and sixty-ninth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in separate directions, at the same time, it is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the districts of Bilohorivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Pervomayske, Vodiane, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 10 air and 10 missile strikes, carrying out 42 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The adversary continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes, in violation of International Humanitarian Laws, laws, and customs of war. Thus, objects of the civil infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia were hit by a missile.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and rocket artillery, in the areas of Atynske and Novovolodymyrivka settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Okhrimivka, and Zarubynka in the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Orlianka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, and Tabaiivka of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Miasozharivka, Novoehorivka, Ploshanka, and Nevske in the Luhansk region and Torske, Andriivka and Berestove in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Vesele, Zelenopillia, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, New York, Serebrianivka, Soledar, Spirne, and Yakovlivka in Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka region - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Blahodatne, Vremivka, and Vuhledar in Donetsk region and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region;

in the Kryvy Rih direction - from tanks, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Mylove and Chervony Maiak settlements;

in the Kherson direction - from tanks and artillery, in the districts of Antonivka, Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Chornobaiivka, and the city of Kherson.

According to detailed information, in the period from November 10 to 16, about 500 wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces, most of whom were recently mobilized, were brought to the hospital from the direction of Mayorsk to the city of Horlivka.

Fire damage to the enemy's concentration area in the Mykhailivka settlement of Skadovsk District has been confirmed. Personnel losses amount to 40 dead and 70 wounded. They were taken to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery over the past day hit the control post, more than 12 areas of concentration of manpower and anti-aircraft defense, and the means of air defense of the occupiers.