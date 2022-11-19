ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14342 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 529 8

Approximately 40 dead and 70 wounded: General Staff confirmed defeat of concentration area of occupiers in Mykhaylivka, Skadovsk district

рф

Fire damage to the enemy’s concentration area in the Mykhaylivka settlement of the Skadovsk District has been confirmed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Fire damage to the area of the enemy's concentration in the Mykhaylivka settlement of the Skadovsk district has been confirmed. Personnel losses amount to 40 dead and 70 wounded. They were taken to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the message says.

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian concentrations on Kinburn Spit and near Oleshky, - OC "South". PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (9304) Armed Forces HQ (4144) elimination (5248) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2940)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 