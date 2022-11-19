Approximately 40 dead and 70 wounded: General Staff confirmed defeat of concentration area of occupiers in Mykhaylivka, Skadovsk district

Fire damage to the enemy’s concentration area in the Mykhaylivka settlement of the Skadovsk District has been confirmed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Fire damage to the area of the enemy's concentration in the Mykhaylivka settlement of the Skadovsk district has been confirmed. Personnel losses amount to 40 dead and 70 wounded. They were taken to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the message says.

