Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 83,880 people (+420 per day), 2,885 tanks, 1,867 artillery systems, 5,815 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 19, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 83,880.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 19/11 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 83,880 (+420) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2885 (+6) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 5815 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 1,867 (+2) units,

MLRS - 393 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,

aircraft - 278 (+0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1536 (+0),

cruise missiles - 480 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4368 (+2) units,

special equipment - 161 (+0).

Read more: Approximately 40 dead and 70 wounded: General Staff confirmed defeat of concentration area of occupiers in Mykhaylivka, Skadovsk district

"The data is being verified," the message reads.