437 children died and more than 837 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of November 19, 2022, more than 1,274 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 437 children died and more than 837 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 423, Kharkiv region - 266, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhzhia region - 75, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 64, Dnipropetrovsk region - 32," the report says.

On November 18 in the village of Komysh-Zoria, Zaporizhzhia region, a family with two children, aged 5 and 14, was shot by Russian military personnel in their residential building close by.

On November 17, a 4-month-old boy died of injuries in a medical institution. He was wounded during the enemy shelling of the village. Circuses of the Kharkiv region.

It became known about another child who died as a result of a rocket attack on a private house on November 17 in the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

It is also reported that 2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were completely destroyed.

