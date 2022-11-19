West should not be frightened by Russia’s defeat in the war, - Estonian President Karis

Estonian President Alar Karis said that Western countries should not fear possible upheavals for Russia if that country loses the war.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to ERR, he stated this at the Halifax Security Forum in Canada.

Karis emphasized that in light of the dangers arising from the activities of Russia and other authoritarian countries, the Euro-Atlantic community needs a long-term strategy, and outlined its possible starting points.

"Firstly, the starting point of such a strategy cannot be the fear of possible upheavals that will hit Russia if it loses the war. Second, NATO must implement a new defense position as soon as possible, which involves a greater presence and early deployment of weapons, equipment, and munitions. Thirdly, Europe should not remain in the gray zone, the only real guarantee of security is NATO," Karis said.

President Karis recalled that the hopes associated with Russia in the late 1980s and early 1990s did not come true, rather they allowed Russia to tighten its grip on the nascent democracy and instead fostered imperialist ambitions that in no way did not make the world safer.

"President Putin has repeatedly accused the West, in particular, of starting the war in Ukraine, and he acts believing that we are also part of this war. This proves that Russia's strategic goals have not changed in any way. Putin, as before, wants to destroy the current Euro-Atlantic security system and restore his influence in the Baltic states and Poland," Karis emphasized.

He cited as an example the contribution of America and Canada to general security in the Euro-Atlantic area and expressed confidence that Europe should invest more in defense and improve military potential than before.

"Estonia's priority at the moment is to create a wartime divisional structure consisting of our national and allied units. However, we have to look further ahead and plan in more detail which NATO units will fight alongside us. Only in this way will we achieve sufficient readiness. Only in this way will we be able to convince the Kremlin that any military attack in the direction of NATO is doomed to failure," the Estonian president said.

