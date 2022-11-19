On November 19, we plan to pass without additional emergency shutdowns throughout Ukraine, - "Ukrenergo"

Today, November 19, no emergency power outages are expected in Ukraine. Energy workers did everything possible to ensure that the first snowy weekend passed without additional restrictions for Ukrainians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Ukrenergo" Telegram channel.

"We plan to get through this first weekend with the first snow and sub-zero temperatures outside the window without additional emergency shutdowns in any area. We have done a lot for this and continue to do so, returning light to people," "Ukrenergo" notes.

Read more: "Ukrenergo" managed to balance energy system: in Kyiv, they are returning to scheduled power cuts