Ukraine is counting on macro-financial assistance from Great Britain next year, - Marchenko

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko, during a meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom Jeremy Gant in London, emphasized the need for additional financing of the state budget next year.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the parties discussed the current financial situation in Ukraine, the need for additional financing, as well as priority areas of cooperation to strengthen the partnership between the governments of both countries.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Great Britain has been one of the leaders in providing financial and military aid to our country, as well as in matters of sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation," Serhii Marchenko noted.

Great Britain is one of the largest donors of financial aid to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has received budgetary support in the amount of about 1 billion US dollars from the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine emphasized the need for additional financing of the state budget next year. The deficit is projected at the level of 3 billion US dollars every month. Ukraine relies on macro-financial assistance from international financial organizations and partner countries, in particular Great Britain.