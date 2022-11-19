Armed Forces can enter Crimea by end of December, and war will end in spring - Deputy Minister of Defense Gavrylov

Ukrainian forces can enter the temporarily occupied Crimea by the end of December this year, and the war with Russia will end by spring.

Deputy Minister of Defense Volodymyr Gavrylov voiced such a forecast in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

He considers the possibility of a nuclear attack by Russia to be low. "Yes, it will be a drama," Gavrylov said, but noted that this will not stop Ukraine from resisting the occupiers.

Regarding the prospect of peace talks with the Kremlin, Deputy Oleksii Reznikov said that they will take place only after Russian troops are ready to leave the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea.

"There is a decision within Ukrainian society that we are going to the end," Gavrylov said. "Everyone knows that any delay or frozen conflict is just a continuation of this war against the existence of Ukraine as a nation," he added.

Asked whether the liberation of Kherson makes other goals, such as the return of Crimea, more likely, Gavrylov said: "It's only a matter of time, and of course we'd like to do it sooner rather than later." In his opinion, this can be helped by what is known as a "black swan" - something unpredictable, for example, the sudden collapse of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense, there is "also a military option with a certain combination of forces, means and something else." "We can enter Crimea, for example, by the end of December. Maybe, maybe. It is possible that it will happen," he added.

Gavrilov noted that the Russians are interested in a pause in the war for regrouping. "Therefore... we have no right to stop. We have to move forward," he said.

As for the end of the war, Gavrilov said it was important to be prepared for a long battle if Russia could get reinforcements. "Of course, in this case, the war will take some time. But I feel that by the end of spring this war will be over," he said.