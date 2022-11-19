Ukrainians should think about leaving country for while to save energy, - DTEK

Ukrainians were urged to consider the possibility of leaving the country. This will help save electricity after almost half of Ukraine’s power system was damaged by massive attacks by the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said this in an interview with the BBC .

Due to massive missile strikes, Kyiv may face a complete power outage.

According to the general director of Ukraine's largest private energy company, with each Russian strike, Ukraine's energy system becomes less reliable. At the same time, reducing its consumption is the key to its preservation.

"If they (Ukrainians, ed.) can find an alternative place to live for another three or four months, it will be very useful for the system," Tymchenko said.

Tymchenko explained that assistance to Ukraine's energy system is also a contribution to victory. Reducing electricity consumption will ensure the presence of light in the hospitals that save our wounded soldiers.

"If we consume less, the hospitals where there are wounded soldiers will have a guaranteed electricity supply. This can be explained by the fact that by consuming less or leaving, they also make their contribution," Timchenko added.