Great Britain will provide Ukraine with 125 anti-aircraft guns and radar stations, - Sunak

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with 125 anti-aircraft guns, radar stations and special winter equipment for the military.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this during his visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Great Britain will continue to provide assistance until Ukraine achieves the peace and security it is counting on," he said.

Sunak reminded that this year alone Britain provided military aid to Ukraine for more than 3 billion pounds.

"We will also provide new assistance, including 125 anti-aircraft guns. We will also provide assistance in the form of radar stations," Sunak said.

In addition, Britain will continue to train the Ukrainian military, provide special winter equipment for them and humanitarian aid in the amount of more than 16 million pounds.