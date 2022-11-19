Direct losses to Ukraine’s economy from Russian missile attack on November 15 amount to $1 billion, - Hetmantsev

Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine on November 15 caused $0.5 billion to $1 billion in direct damage to the Ukrainian economy.

This was announced by the head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"According to our calculations, the attack on the 15th caused direct damage to the economy of our state from half to a billion dollars," he said.

Hetmantsev emphasized that in addition to direct losses, there are also indirect losses, when, in particular, enterprises cannot work due to the power supply being turned off.

According to him, the total losses of the Ukrainian economy from the attacks of the Russian Federation will be significant.

