Scholz directly appealed to Putin: "Stop this war and withdraw troops from Ukraine"

Russia must stop the war against Ukraine and withdraw all its troops from its territory.

This is stated in the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Stop this war, withdraw your troops and clear the way for peace negotiations, which cannot be dictated by Russia regarding Ukraine," - said Scholz to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, no country is the neighbor's backyard.

"No one has the right to take someone else's territory," the chancellor added.

